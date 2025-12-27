NLE Choppa Announces “Gangsta” Engagement After Months Of Rap Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa shifted the conversation from rap rivalries to romance as he’s now set to get married.

NLE Choppa announced his engagement to Erica Ravén in a moment capped off the holiday season with an infusion of positivity.

The Memphis rapper, often dubbed NLE The Great, revealed the proposal on Instagram with a short sequence of images that showed him down on one knee offering an engagement ring to his now fiancée.

In the first photo Erica Ravén appeared visibly stunned as the proposal unfolded.

In a later image she lifted her hand toward the camera displaying a diamond ring that sent timelines in a frenzy. The caption was brief stating, “Now That’s Gangsta.” All other images had been removed from NLE Choppa’s IG.

The engagement moved quickly social media with congrats coming from all over.

Rumors that Choppa and Erica were dating only began circulating a few months ago after the pair shared affectionate posts online. In October they uploaded a photo together that fueled speculation about a possible relationship. Weeks before that Choppa had reposted an image originally shared by Ravén on her Instagram story showing the two kissing. Neither addressed the chatter.

The announcement landed during a time where the rapper was mostly known for beefing with NBA YoungBoy. In October, Choppa released “KO” and critiqued NBA YoungBoy for being a bad influence on younger listeners.

Choppa followed up in November with “Hello Revenge” which eventually led to a tense encounter in Houston involving NBA Ben 10 and NBA OG 3three. But, much of that seems to be in the rearview as the engagement now dominates the rapper’s narrative.

Congrats, Choppa and Erica Ravén!

