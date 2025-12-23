NLE Choppa’s Mom Ensures Fire Victims Have Christmas Home Together

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The mother and manager of rapper NLE Choppa stepped up when a Memphis family lost everything in a devastating apartment fire just days before Christmas.

Angeleta Potts didn’t hesitate to open her heart and home to the Jefferson family after learning about their desperate situation. The Jefferson family found themselves homeless after a December 19 fire destroyed their Fox Meadows apartment complex unit.

Fire crews responded to 2821 Los Gatos Court around 5:16 P.M. when a pizza box left on a stove ignited and spread throughout the two-story duplex. The blaze caused $320,000 in building damage and $160,000 in content losses.

“I’m still overwhelmed… no words to explain this feeling that I have,” said fire victim Corey Jefferson.

The family had been staying in different locations, some in hotels, others with relatives, after losing their home. Potts learned about the family’s situation and immediately knew she had to help.

“Wow, like, if that was to happen to me, I would pray that somebody would reach out and want to help me,” she said.

Within just two hours of hearing about their plight, Potts made a life-changing offer. She provided the Jefferson family with a rent-free home for two months, allowing them to stay together under one roof during the holiday season.

“Just to think about children not having anywhere to stay or don’t have any toys to open up on Christmas… that just wouldn’t sit well with me,” Potts explained about her motivation to help.

Potts has been recognized for her community leadership before, recently receiving honors for her work guiding her son NLE Choppa and serving as a role model in Memphis. Her quick response to help the fire victims shows her commitment to giving back to her community extends far beyond her professional duties.

Property managers at The Hamlet complex are working to find available units for the other displaced families.