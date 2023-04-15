NLE Choppa Responds To Meagan Good Saying He’s Too Young To Date

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “S### Me Out” performer tags his crush on social media.

Memphis-bred rapper NLE Choppa will not give up pursuing Meagan Good. The Cottonwood 2 album creator continues to shoot his shot at the veteran actress.

NLE Choppa’s interest in Meagn Good became a topic of conversation after Choppa appeared on The Jason Lee Show. Lee actually called Good during the interview with the “S### Me Out” rhymer.

“I’ve been wanting to take her on a dinner. I want to get some roses planned. I wanted to do like real s### I never did before for Meagan Good,” expressed NLE Choppa before Good got on the phone.

The two celebrities did have a brief conversation before Meagan Good hung up. She dialed back in to insist that the call got disconnected because her mother phoned her at the same time.

TMZ recently caught up with Meagan Good at The Grove in Los Angeles to see if she had seriously considered going out with NLE Choppa. Good referred to the 20-year-old Tennesse native as a “very sweet young man.”

However, Meagan Good made it clear that she feels like NLE Choppa is too young for her to date. The 41-year-old star of movies such as Think Like a Man and Shazam! Fury of the Gods essentially shut down Choppa’s advances.

Meagan Good’s latest comments did not deter NLE Choppa from making his desires known. He responded by tweeting, “Baby you ain’t too old, I ain’t too young, we just right in God’s eyes. Can we get [an] AMEN? @MeaganGood.”

This has been a very newsworthy week for NLE Choppa. The Warner recording artist released his sophomore studio album, Cottonwood 2, on Friday. The project features Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Polo G, G Herbo, Queen Naija, Rick Ross, and more.