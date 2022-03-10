Notorious B.I.G. Mural In Brooklyn Honors 25th Anniversary Of His Death

New York City artists created a mural in Brooklyn to honor the legendary Notorious B.I.G. on the 25th anniversary of his death.

According to the New York Daily News, artists Eliot Salomé-Diaz, Carlo Nieva, Benny Guerra and Tylan Deputy worked together on the tribute. The Notorious B.I.G. mural appears on the security gate of Brooklyn’s Fine Care Pharmacy, which used to be the location of liquor store frequented by Biggie Smalls.

“Today we’re spreading love the Brooklyn way, unveiling a new mural of #BiggieSmalls 25 years after his death— a sign of the importance of the artist and of the arts,” New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams wrote via Twitter. “Biggie lost his life to gun violence— a quarter century later, we still continue the fight to end that epidemic.”

The Notorious B.I.G. was shot and killed in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. He was 24.

25 years later, the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. officially remains unsolved. While many allegations and theories have surfaced over the years, no one’s ever been convicted.

The legendary rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, only released one solo album during his lifetime. His 1994 debut Ready To Die was followed by 1997’s Life After Death, which dropped after he was killed.

View the mural for The Notorious B.I.G. below.