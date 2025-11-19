Offset Vanishes From Instagram After Cardi B, Finesse2Tymes Drama Erupts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset deleted his Instagram account after Cardi B accused him of threatening behavior and clashing with Finesse2Tymes over her relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Offset has vanished from Instagram after a storm of accusations from Cardi B and a messy digital clash with Finesse2Tymes left the rapper at the center of harassment claims and online chaos.

The 33-year-old Migos alum’s account now reads “Profile isn’t available. The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed,” after Cardi alleged that Offset’s social media activity made her feel unsafe following the birth of her child with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The tension escalated after Offset allegedly posted “My kid lol” on his Instagram Story, an apparent reference to Georgia’s paternity law, which presumes a husband is the legal father of a child born during marriage.

The post surfaced shortly after news broke that Cardi had given birth to her fourth child, her first with Diggs.

Cardi responded with a now-deleted tweet that read, “Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not.. it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.. it’s all fun and games until it’s too late.”

She expanded further on X Spaces, saying, “I’m really tired of getting harassed and when I get harassed privately and I ignore [it], that’s when I start getting harassed publicly.”

“I have every single receipt. If you wanna keep sending f–king blogs to harass me — like, I can’t take it anymore,” she added. “Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, ‘This is not normal.’ You see crime documentaries …You see s–t on social media about women getting killed every other day.”

Offset’s team denied any involvement in the post.

In a statement, his rep said, “Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

Before pulling the plug on his Instagram, Offset also got into a spat with Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes, who had made comments about Cardi and Diggs’ relationship during a livestream.

Offset allegedly reached out to him directly, sparking a heated back-and-forth that spilled onto social media. Finesse2Tymes claimed Offset slid into his DMs to confront him and their exchange quickly turned personal.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024 after nearly seven years of marriage. They share three children: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom,

The divorce is still pending.

She confirmed her relationship with Diggs in May 2025 after months of speculation. Cardi revealed her pregnancy in September, and the baby arrived in November. During a September appearance on The Breakfast Club, Cardi described the divorce as anything but amicable.

“It’s not peaceful at all. I can’t even talk about it because it’s a court thing, but it is not peaceful,” she said.

Offset’s Instagram disappearance marks another volatile chapter in the ongoing fallout between the former couple. As of now, his account remains offline.