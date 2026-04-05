OJ Da Juiceman Out Of Jail After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Cop

OJ da Juiceman’s out of jail and already working on new music with tour dates lined up for the coming weeks.

OJ da Juiceman walked out of the DeKalb County Jail early this morning (April 4) after spending weeks locked up on serious charges.

The trap rapper’s release marks a major turn in a case that began with an alleged road-rage incident on a Georgia highway in January, and his team is already talking about what’s next for the artist.

His manager, Rueben Wood, told TMZ that OJ never stopped working while he was inside. The music he was recording before his March arrest is ready to drop, and fans will be hearing new material very soon.

Beyond the studio, Wood says the rapper’s already got performance dates lined up for the coming days, so he’s jumping right back into his grind.

The medical situation that happened behind bars is now resolved.

OJ’s Type 1 diabetes caused a serious health emergency while he was in custody, but now that he’s back on the outside and able to get his proper insulin injections, he’s doing perfectly fine.

His management made it clear that the incident was directly tied to his condition and the lack of proper medical care he received while locked up.

The charges OJ was facing are no joke. He’s accused of pointing a gun at a Georgia State Patrol officer during a chaotic incident on I-20 in January.

The trooper claimed the rapper was driving a gray Nissan, tailgating aggressively and honking before allegedly flashing a handgun out the window.

OJ’s facing one felony count of aggravated assault on a public safety officer, one misdemeanor count of pointing or aiming a gun, one felony count of possession of a firearm during a felony, plus multiple traffic violations.

But here’s where it gets interesting. A woman who knows OJ submitted a sworn affidavit stating he wasn’t even driving the car when the alleged incident occurred.

She claims she rented the vehicle and OJ wasn’t behind the wheel. His management has consistently maintained that he has the utmost respect for law enforcement and that the situation has been mischaracterized.