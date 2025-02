Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

PARTYNEXTDOOR is taking aim at Tory Lanez in an unreleased diss track, firing back at the incarcerated singer’s recent comments.

On Wednesday night (February 26), Party took to Instagram Live to call out an unnamed rival, and he didn’t hold back, making his stance clear.

“I’m not y’all n##### friends,” he began. “Stop saying my name.”

It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots, as he soon previewed a track directly targeting Lanez.

“F### what Tory Lanez say… I’m running that,” PARTY croons. “I did everything he did he’s just a running man… drama man… I’m the daddy let me slap you okay.”

He also clapped back at comparisons to Young Thug while seemingly throwing shade at Lanez for copying Meek Mill’s style.

“You said I sound like Thug,” he continued. “You know you sound like Meek… One day, you’ll be me…”

Insecure obese Sauga singer ‘PARTYNEXTDOOR’ disses Tory Lanez in a new snippet 👀



“Stop saying my name… F*ck what Tory Lanez say” pic.twitter.com/PLDHvLPpYS — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) February 27, 2025

PARTYNEXTDOOR didn’t specify what led to his issue with his former collaborator, but Tory Lanez recently praised him during a video call from prison.

“F###### PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, f###### Drake showed his best work in 2025,” Tory Lanez declared. “The Weeknd show his best work of 2025, and now n#### it’s time for me to come out n####.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Reacts After Hearing Tory Lanez Remarks

However, it seems PARTY may have jumped the gun, as he apologized to Tory Lanez just hours after teasing the diss. On his Instagram stories, he clarified that he was informed of Lanez’s remarks but hadn’t actually heard them himself.

“I was told about what you said without hearing your video for myself,” he wrote. “You didnt say anything that I wouldn’t say myself, now that I seen it I was wrong. City is stronger together.”

It’s unclear how Tory Lanez will respond to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s diss and subsequent retraction, but he may choose to fire back on wax. Despite being incarcerated, Lanez continues to work on new music, though his latest recording session was interrupted by a prison riot, potentially delaying his upcoming project.