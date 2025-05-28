Patriots Head Coach Responds To Cardi B Boat Video With Stefon Diggs, Alleged Pink Cocaine

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stefon Diggs appeared in a viral video pulling out a pink bag during a Miami yacht party with Cardi B, prompting a response from Patriots coach Mike Vrabel.

Stefon Diggs appeared in a viral yacht party video where he pulled out a small bag of pink powder during a Miami boat outing with Cardi B, prompting questions about the substance and a response from his head coach.

Cardi B is not featured in the clip, which quickly spread across social media. Stefon Diggs is surrounded by women calling him “daddy” while dancing and interacting with guests.

At one point, Stefon Diggs opens a metal container and reveals a plastic bag filled with a pink substance. Online speculation erupted, with many users suggesting the powder resembled “Tusi,” also known as pink cocaine — a synthetic party drug often made from ketamine, MDMA and methamphetamine.

JUST IN: Mike Vrabel's statement regarding the viral Stefon Diggs video on a boat with several women & bags of pink powder.



“It’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field.”



Diggs is NOT at OTAs today.pic.twitter.com/tgElj4dZIJ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 28, 2025

When asked about the video and the substance during a media session, head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged the situation but kept his remarks measured.

“Well, it’s something that we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We’re making great decisions and so the message will be the same for all our players that we’re—we’re trying to make great decisions and any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club,” Vrabel said.

Neither Diggs nor Cardi B has addressed the footage publicly.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in May 2025, appeared together on the boat and have not commented on the nature of the substance.

The pink baggie moment has fueled speculation, but no official investigation or disciplinary action has been announced.