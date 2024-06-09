Pharrell Welcomes “Abbott Elementary” Actress Quinta Brunson To New Musical

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Quinta Brunson joins an all-star cast in a 1977-set coming-of-age musical, diving into a story inspired by Pharrell Williams’s childhood.

Actress Quinta Brunson is joining Pharrell’s untitled coming-of-age musical set to transport audiences back to Virginia Beach in 1977.

The Abbott Elementary creator and actress is set to work under the direction of Michel Gondry, known for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

The renowned music producer, whose childhood memories form the backdrop of the film, will produce the movie. Brunson, 34, expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram Stories by sharing the casting news initially reported by Deadline. She captioned her post with just the word “Excited” accompanied by a nail-painting emoji.

Universal Pictures announced her involvement adding that Brunson will perform alongside a dynamic ensemble cast that includes Anderson .Paak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe and Tim Meadows.

The film’s setting—a vibrant Virginia Beach community during the summer of ’77—draws inspiration from Pharrell’s formative years growing up in the Atlantis Apartments neighborhood.

However, specific details about Brunson’s character remain under wraps. Pharrell will produce the film alongside Mimi Valdés under his I Am Other multimedia umbrella, with the script penned by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson.

Brunson’s commitment to her role comes on the heels of wrapping up the third season of Abbott Elementary, her celebrated sitcom where she portrays teacher Janine Teagues. Not only does she star in the series, but she also takes on roles as a writer and executive producer. The show’s popularity has secured a renewal for a fourth season.