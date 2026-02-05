Philadelphia Honors Boyz II Men With New Street Mural

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mural Arts Philadelphia launched a $20,000 contest for artists to design a Boyz II Men mural on South Broad Street, to be dedicated in June.

Mural Arts Philadelphia wants artists to honor Boyz II Men with a new street mural. The organization launched a contest offering $20,000 to the winning artist or team.

The selected artist gets paid to design the mural celebrating the R&B group’s music and cultural impact. They can also lead the painting process with extra funding for assistants, equipment and materials.

Applications close February 13. The mural will go up on South Broad Street, with a planned dedication in June.

Boyz II Men formed in Philadelphia in 1985. Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman and Michael McCary became one of the biggest R&B acts of the 1990s. McCary left the group in 2003, but the remaining trio continues performing.

The timing connects to Philadelphia, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. Mural Arts Philadelphia runs the nation’s most extensive public art program.

Philadelphia earned the title “Mural Capital of the World” with over 4,300 murals created since 1984. The program started as an anti-graffiti initiative and transformed into a cultural movement.

Other famous Philadelphia musicians already have murals across the city. Jill Scott got honored with “Luminaries: The Coronation” at Philadelphia High School for Girls in 2024.

Will Smith has a 65-foot mural in West Philadelphia near his childhood neighborhood. British artist Richard Wilson painted the Fresh Prince sitting in a wooden chair wearing a suit and Air Jordans.

The city also renamed part of 59th Street as Will Smith Way near his alma mater, Overbrook High School.

Artists interested in the Boyz II Men mural must submit applications through Mural Arts Philadelphia’s official website by February 13.