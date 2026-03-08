Pitbull Transforms Childhood Home Into Eight-Story Mr. 305 Headquarters In Wynwood

Pitbull transforms his 720-square-foot childhood home into an eight-story Mr. 305 music company headquarters in Miami.

Pitbull is transforming a 720-square-foot childhood home into an eight-story music company headquarters in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood this year.

The Grammy-winning artist’s Mr. 305 Records will occupy the new 11,200-square-foot building designed by Deforma Studio, featuring a striking black-and-white graffiti-style mural that stretches from street level to the rooftop.

The Wynwood Design Review Committee votes on the project on Tuesday, March 10, determining whether the development moves forward to the city zoning administrator for final approval.

The original structure, built in 1927 and measuring just two bedrooms, sits at 25 Northeast 28th Street on a 1,750-square-foot lot. Rilea Group, the Brickell-based development firm, is handling construction and has already secured city approval for demolition.

The new headquarters will contain 9,700 square feet of office space, allowing Pitbull’s label to consolidate operations in a location deeply connected to his personal history.

“Given the personal significance of the site, we are approaching the opportunity with care and look forward to thoughtfully bringing new life to the property as part of Wynwood’s continued evolution,” Rilea Group stated in a recent statement about the project.

The building design incorporates Wynwood’s industrial heritage through reclaimed brick, glass, and decorative metal accents.

To achieve the eight-story height, developers requested three bonus floors beyond the neighborhood’s standard five-story zoning limit.

In exchange, they committed a cash contribution to the Wynwood public trust fund, a standard practice for density bonuses in the area.

Pitbull, born to Cuban immigrant parents, has expanded his business ventures far beyond music in recent years.

His SLAM Academy charter school, founded in 2013, operates in Miami’s Little Havana and provides tuition-free education. He was inducted into the Miami Children’s Health Foundation Hall of Fame in 2015 for his philanthropic work supporting youth health initiatives.

The site sits adjacent to Rilea’s Mohawk at Wynwood mixed-use project with loft apartments, which is expected to begin construction in spring 2026.

The development represents a significant investment in Wynwood’s continued transformation as a cultural and commercial hub.

If approved, construction on the Mr. 305 headquarters could commence later this year, marking another chapter in Pitbull’s evolution as both an artist and Miami entrepreneur.

The zoning administrator will make the final decision after the committee’s recommendation.