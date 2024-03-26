Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour Dates Canceled

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ATL representative has repeatedly pushed back the start date.

Playboi Carti may have contributed to one of the most successful songs of 2024 so far, but his fans will have to wait to see the “Carnival” rapper’s headlining concerts.

According to the official Ticketmaster website, shows scheduled for cities such as Charlotte and Raleigh have been canceled. Dates for DC, Philadelphia and other locales have been listed as postponed.

A message from Ticketmaster for the scrapped Playboi Carti event in Charlotte’s Spectrum Center reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

Playboi Carti announced The Antagonist Tour in July 2023. The trek had a start date of September 6 of that year. However, the Opium label head pushed back the North American leg’s opening night to January 2024.

Originally, Carti tapped Opium recording artists Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang as openers for The Antagonist Tour. As of press time, it is unclear if the postponed dates will be rescheduled.

Playboi Carti scored his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March as a guest on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Carnival” single. The Atlanta-bred rhymer also made it into the Top 5 in 2023 for his feature on “FE!N” by Travis Scott.