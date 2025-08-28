Project Pat Officially Collaborating With Viral 9-Year-Old “Chickenhead” Girl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Project Pat and 9-year-old Alaynna Doty are teaming up for a live “Chickenhead” performance after her TikTok went viral.

Project Pat is linking up with 9-year-old TikTok queen Alaynna Doty after her karaoke version of his track “Chickenhead” blew up the internet and boosted his streams.

The Memphis rap legend Project Pat is officially making moves with the Mississippi kid who helped bring his 2001 hit back to life.

With a little help from Gus’ World-Famous Fried Chicken in Nashville, Pat invited her to link up in Memphis for the city’s annual 901 Day celebration.

The duo is set to hit the stage on Monday, September 1, on Beale Street, with Project Pat holding down the 6:30 P.M. slot on the main stage.

Alaynna will be right there with him, living out every 9-year-old Hip-Hop lover’s dream.

Alaynna went viral after spitting “Chickenhead” at a Mexican joint in Olive Branch. Her mom threw the clip on TikTok, and boom — millions of views later, the internet couldn’t get enough.

The video racked up over 5 million views and had people in the comments losing it. Even the folks at the restaurant were hyped — clapping, cheering, and singing along like it was a concert.

Once Pat caught wind of the clip, he reposted it and gave Alaynna her flowers. His version of the video garnered another 4.5 million views across his own social media platforms, and things snowballed from there.

Thanks to the buzz, “Chickenhead” streams shot up an astounding 219% in the U.S. between July 1 and July 17, according to Billboard. The song even slid back onto the charts, landing at No. 8 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales list last month.

The viral moment didn’t just boost numbers; now it has scored Alaynna a spot on stage with one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved rappers.