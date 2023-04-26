Quavo Names Jay-Z As The GOAT Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Migos member sits down with Chlöe.

Quavious “Quavo” Marshall recently starred in the Peacock movie Praise This alongside R&B singer Chlöe Bailey. As part of the promotion for the film, the two musicians appeared on GOAT Talk.

The GOAT Talk show features celebrities sharing their favorite picks in various categories like GOAT actor and GOAT Gospel song. At one point, Quavo and Chlöe had to name their greatest rapper of all time.

“I gotta go [with] Jay-Z. Great businessman. O.G. gonna give us some lessons and show us the way,” said Quavo. The Georgia-raised songwriter worked with Jay-Z and Beyoncé on The Carters’ “Apeshit” single.

Praise This premiered on April 7, 2023. The motion picture’s cast also contains Anjelika Washington, Druski, Koryn Hawthorne, Tristan Wilds, and Kountry Wayne.

During his career in entertainment, Quavo also showed up on episodes of television series such as Atlanta, Black-ish, and Narcos: Mexico. However, he is best known as one-third of the Migos rap group.

Quavo hosts his 5th Annual Huncho Day celebrity charity football game this Saturday, April 29. Celebs confirmed for the event include Gucci Mane, J.I.D, Chad Johnson, Jameis Winston, and D’Andre Swift.