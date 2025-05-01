Quavo Hires Former White House Executive For His Non-Profit The Rocket Foundation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quavo named Gregory Jackson Jr. as president of The Rocket Foundation to honor Takeoff’s legacy and expand efforts to combat gun violence nationwide.

Quavo is deepening his commitment to ending gun violence with the appointment of Gregory Jackson Jr. as president of The Rocket Foundation, a non-profit launched in memory of his late nephew and Migos bandmate, Takeoff.

Jackson, who previously served as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and as a Special Assistant to Joe Biden, will oversee the foundation’s daily operations, policy strategy and national partnerships.

“I am thrilled to have Greg lead the charge for Rocket,” Quavo said. “He is a longstanding partner of the organization and our persistent work to end gun violence. I know my foundation and Takeoff’s legacy are in good hands with him.”

Jackson’s appointment comes shortly after the White House dismantled the office he helped build alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

“No family should suffer tragedy or trauma from gun violence like the family of Takeoff endured, but sadly over 40,000 do each year,” Jackson said. “The courage of Quavo, Titania, Edna and the entire family has been a true inspiration to me. It’s an honor to lead this foundation’s efforts to make our communities safer and honor the legacy of Takeoff.”

Jackson brings years of experience in community organizing and policy reform.

Before his tenure in the White House, he led the Community Justice Action Fund, where he helped secure over $12 billion in public funding for gun violence prevention and played a key role in passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major federal gun safety law in three decades.

He also previously served as National Field Director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, where he oversaw the largest midterm voter registration campaign in U.S. history.

The Rocket Foundation was established by Quavo in November 2022, just weeks after Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley.

The organization funds grassroots anti-violence programs and hosts events like the Rocket Foundation Summit and SPARK Grants Program, which launched last year in Atlanta on what would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday.



