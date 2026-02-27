Queen Latifah Brings Star Power To Fort Lauderdale HIV/AIDS Benefit Concert

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Queen Latifah will hit up Fort Lauderdale Beach on March 21 to headline AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s 21st Annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival.

The Grammy-winning Hip-Hop legend will perform at 12:30 P.M. for thousands of attendees supporting HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention services across South Florida.

The multi-talented entertainer previously joined AHF in 2016 when she performed alongside Common in Durban, South Africa, during the organization’s Keep the Promise Concert and March.

That international event called for increased AIDS funding and stronger commitments to ending the global epidemic.

“I am thrilled to continue to lend my voice in the on-going fight against HIV/AIDS. We all must continue to raise our voice and funds to keep awareness and prevention services accessible for all,” Queen Latifah stated.

The beachfront festival begins at 8:00 A.M. with site opening and formal ceremonies starting at 9:45 A.M. Recording artist Rinasere will kick off the musical performances at 11:30 A.M. before Queen Latifah takes the stage.

Tracy Jones, AHF Southern Bureau Chief, emphasized the critical need for continued support in the region.

“We are honored to have Queen Latifah join us again and lend her star power to help raise awareness and funds for the fight against HIV/AIDS. Now more than ever, we need to make sure the service organizations tending to our most at-risk populations have the support they need to keep up the fight against HIV and AIDS.”

South Florida faces particularly challenging HIV statistics that make this fundraising effort essential.

The Fort Lauderdale/Pompano Beach/Sunrise metropolitan area ranks first among U.S. cities with the highest HIV/AIDS rates, according to recent health data.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined house more than 51,000 people living with HIV.

The 21st annual event has consistently raised millions for local nonprofit HIV/AIDS Service Organizations serving people living with HIV throughout the South Florida region.

Beneficiaries include Afro Pride Florida, Broward House, Equality Florida, The Pride Center at Equality Park and 11 other community organizations.

The festival takes place at 1100 Seabreeze Blvd in Fort Lauderdale with registration available online. AHF Pharmacy, FedEx and Wells Fargo serve as presenting sponsors for the 2026 event.