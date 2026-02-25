Rapper Ksoo Hit With Another 10 Years On Top of Life Sentence Over 2019 Killing

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jacksonville rapper Ksoo got life plus 15 years after his father testified against him in deadly ATK gang war murders.

Ksoo received 10 years in prison plus five years probation for killing 16-year-old Adrian Gainer Jr in February 2019. The Jacksonville rapper is already serving life without parole for murdering rival rapper Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr in January 2020.

Investigators said Ksoo shot Gainer at close range and posted social media content mocking the teenager’s death. The prosecution used these posts as evidence during both murder trials that resulted in consecutive life sentences for the 23-year-old rapper.

Ksoo’s father, Abdul Robinson Sr testified against his own son during the McCormick murder trial that ended with life sentences. The elder Robinson faced accessory charges and chose cooperation over loyalty to secure his freedom from the deadly Jacksonville gang war.

Abdul Robinson Sr defended his testimony by posting, “If it was me and my Daddy in a situation like this I would’ve been freed my daddy along time ago.” The father criticized his son for leaving him “in jail to rot” when Robinson could have exonerated him.

Robinson’s brother, Abdul Robinson Jr., is also serving a 12-year sentence over Lil Buck’s murder, after pleading guilty to the crime instead of taking it to trial.

The ATK and KTA gang conflict claimed multiple lives, including Foolio, who died in Tampa in June 2024. Julio Foolio represented KTA, while Ksoo aligned with ATK alongside Yungeen Ace in the escalating Hip-Hop feud.

Alicia Andrews received a manslaughter conviction in November 2024 for her role in Foolio’s Tampa murder, while four other suspects await trial. The ongoing prosecutions continue dismantling the Jacksonville gang network that terrorized the city through rap-related violence.

Prosecutors plan additional trials for the remaining gang members connected to Foolio’s murder.