Rapper Soulja Boy Joins Kick Platform “I’m The New Face”

Soulja Boy signed an exclusive Kick deal, planning year-long streams, and the platform gains another major creator in the battle against Twitch dominance.

Soulja Boy locked down an exclusive streaming deal with Kick, announcing plans to broadcast throughout 2026.

The rapper made the move official on January 19, joining a growing roster of high-profile creators who have abandoned traditional platforms. Screenshots of the rapper’s contract details surfaced on social media, with multiple TikTok videos claiming the deal is in the millions.

“I’m the new face of Kick. This my s###,” Soulja Boy said.

Kick has been aggressively pursuing major talent to compete with Twitch and YouTube Gaming. The platform has already secured massive contracts with streamers like xQc and Adin Ross, reportedly worth over $ 100 million combined.

Soulja Boy’s decision reflects Kick’s superior revenue-sharing model compared to competitors. While Twitch takes a 50 percent cut of subscription revenue, Kick offers creators a 95 percent split.

The platform also provides built-in clip creation tools and dedicated support teams.

The “Crank That” hitmaker brings a unique blend of music and gaming content to his streaming approach. His previous online ventures generated millions of views across platforms, making him an attractive acquisition for Kick’s expansion strategy.

Fans expressed excitement about the announcement, anticipating a mix of live music sessions, gaming content, and interactive experiences.

Soulja Boy and his streaming presence could attract new audiences who grew up with his viral hits.