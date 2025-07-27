EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Who Took Cash To Deliver Babies & Dropped Tracks Instead Must Pay Millions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

A Houston businesswoman and wannabe rapper who goes by “Dom” has been ordered to pay millions to intended parents who trusted her company, Surrogacy Escrow Account Management (SEAM), to handle payments for their surrogates.

Dominique Side allegedly took baby money and allegedly dumped it into her rap dreams and luxury lifestyle instead of paying the women carrying those babies — was slammed with a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Over 40 families say Side rerouted those funds into her personal empire — including a fancy music studio, designer threads, and a full-blown Hip-Hop career.

We’re talking about over $16 million allegedly funneled away from its original purpose — paying for surrogate moms and medical bills — and instead used to bankroll her label, VGN Bae Music Group, and a $6 million music compound in Houston.

She even dropped a single with Erica Banks.

The lawsuit states that Side and her business partner, Anthony Hall, left hundreds of families in chaos when SEAM suddenly ceased operations in June.

Parents claim they were promised that their deposits were protected by $1 million in insurance and FDIC coverage of up to $ 250,000. Instead, all they got were ghost emails and a vanishing act.

A judge has ordered Side to pay $1 million in damages.

They’re also pushing the court to put a freeze on Side’s assets and force her to cough up the money they say she stole.

Meanwhile, the FBI is now poking around, and there are already other lawsuits and creditor claims piling up. Side hasn’t been criminally charged yet, but this isn’t looking good.