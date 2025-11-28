Ray J Banned From Twitch After Gun Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ray J was arrested on Thanksgiving after a gun incident with Princess Love during a livestream, which led to an immediate Twitch ban.

Twitch wasted no time dropping the hammer on Ray J’s channel after he found himself in handcuffs this Thanksgiving morning after what can only be described as the messiest livestream meltdown in recent memory.

Ray J was arrested at 4:08 A.M. on felony criminal threat charges following a chaotic broadcast that had viewers watching in horror as domestic drama played out in real time.

The whole situation went sideways when Ray J decided to air his grievances live while packing heat. During the stream, he was heard saying he was having the “worst Thanksgiving” and claiming someone wanted to take his kids.

That’s when things got really ugly – viewers watched him pick up a gun, load it, and warn that he would “blow” anyone who came near his door.

Princess Love walked into the frame holding one of their children, and according to multiple reports, she accused Ray J of pointing the weapon directly at her and their daughter.

Ray J denied this claim during the stream, instead saying she and another person were drunk. The whole scene was pure chaos, with a child crying in the background and police sirens getting closer.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers responded to a Porter Ranch home after receiving calls about a possible domestic violence incident. When they arrived, they found Ray J and took him into custody without incident.

He was released from the LA County jail with bail set at $50,000.

Twitch has zero tolerance for violent threats or dangerous weapon displays during live broadcasts – something that’s been crystal clear in their community guidelines for years.

When you’re waving guns around and making threats while streaming, you’re basically asking to get permanently banned.

The streaming service has been cracking down harder on violent content in recent years, and celebrity status doesn’t provide immunity from platform rules.

This latest drama is just another chapter in what’s been an absolutely messy divorce saga between Ray J and Princess Love.

These two have been playing relationship ping-pong since they tied the knot in 2016. We’re talking about four separate divorce filings here – Princess Love first pulled the trigger on divorce papers in March 2024, which marked the fourth time they’ve tried to call it quits.

Princess Love initially filed for divorce back in 2020 after a major blowup in Las Vegas during her pregnancy in 2019. They managed to patch things up temporarily, but Ray J filed his own papers in 2020, then again in 2021, before withdrawing them in 2023.

In February 2024, Princess Love posted on Instagram about their decision to separate “after much reflection,” asking for privacy while they figured out co-parenting their two kids – 6-year-old Melody and 5-year-old Epik.

The custody battle has been particularly nasty. In April 2024, Ray J filed for joint custody and spousal support, listing assets including jewelry, income, and other undisclosed properties.

The court documents paint a picture of a couple who can’t seem to figure out how to split without making it everyone else’s business.