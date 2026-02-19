Ray J Denies Faking Stream Of Bloody Tears During Concert

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J shared his health struggles on The Breakfast Club, revealing emotional reactions from his family and future-focused lifestyle changes.

Ray J hit up The Breakfast Club with some real talk. He cleared the air about those wild bleeding eyes during his Valentine’s Day show in Shreveport.

The singer went viral after performing with a heart monitor and bloody tears streaming down his face. However, a photographer hinted it was staged. Ray J set the record straight.

“I talked to the photographer. He said he was trying to make it lighter and make it cool because he didn’t want us to look crazy. I don’t know what to say.”

Ray J’s been in a health struggle for real. His heart’s not at full power, ticking at 25% capacity. He ended up in the hospital earlier with pneumonia and some serious heart issues. No more late nights and pills for him. Ray J’s determined to bounce back strong.

“Am I still popping Addies and Addies? No. Am I staying up for five or six days? No. So I’m going to get better no matter what.”

It’s been a chaotic ride for Ray J’s family. According to the ailing singer, Princess Love’s tears were no joke.

“Listen, I’ve never seen Princess cry like this,” he said. “She don’t never really show emotion. She been crying every day. The kids been crying even tonight.”

Even his daughter, Melody, got in on the action. She’s been schooling him on health. Telling him to chill on the junk food. Brandy’s stepping up big to cover those medical bills. Crazy what family will do for you in times like these.

His manager, Melinda Santiago, told PEOPLE the show must go on.

“We all know that Ray J has been under the weather, but all my artists that work with me gotta do their job whether they are bleeding or not,” Santiago said.

Check out Ray J’s chat for yourself: