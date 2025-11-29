Ray J Had “Hard Time” In Jail, Says Man Pleasured Himself, Calling His Name

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ray J broke his silence after jail with a wild story about an inmate’s lewd behavior while he was locked up for threatening Princess Love.

Ray J walked out of a Los Angeles jail and straight into controversy after recounting a disturbing encounter behind bars involving a fellow inmate’s explicit behavior.

The Hip-Hop singer and reality TV personality was arrested following a domestic altercation with his estranged wife, Princess Love, during a Twitch livestream.

A heated on-camera dispute between Ray and Princess Love escalated after he allegedly pointed a gun at his ex-wife and LAPD officers eventually took him into custody. Not long after his release, Ray jumped back online to share an unsettling story from his brief jail stint.

“Arguing with this n#### in here jacking off in jail,” Ray J said. “It was crazy. Bro, I almost beat the n##### ass four times, ’cause I’m like, bro, I’m trying to survive in there, bro. Jacking off in there, bro. Under his bed, bro. It was crazy. I almost beat that n#### under his bed, bro. Playing with me. Talking about, ‘Ray J, Ray J!’ It was a lot. Never go to jail, y’all. It’s really bad.”

The 44-year-old was released soon after but claimed the experience was traumatic. Ray J also confirmed he’s now permanently banned from Twitch.

“Nah, we banned from Twitch permanently. Forever. We’ll never be able to go back on Twitch… We’re banned permanently.”

Princess Love later addressed the situation, denying his claims that she and her cousin were drunk and about to drive off with their kids.

“I’m not going to let him deflect and make it about me, or make it seem like I was drunk. That was not the case,” she said.