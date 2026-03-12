Ray J’s Mom Sonja Norwood Slammed Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner’s Court Testimony

Sonja Norwood publicly defended her son, Ray J, after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner testified they did not release a sex tape.

The court battle between Ray J and the Kardashian-Jenner family continues to intensify with each new filing and public statement from both sides.

Sonja Norwood stepped forward on Thursday to defend her son, Ray J, after Kim and Kris Jenner testified under oath, denying they orchestrated the intimate tape release.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian called Ray J’s claims “a lie” while under oath in recent court documents.

She stated, “[Ray J’s] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a ‘fake’ lawsuit against the p### company that released it to ‘create buzz’ is a lie.”

Kris Jenner also denied the accusations, calling claims of “commercial exploitation” absolutely false.

The lawsuit started in October when Kim and Kris sued Ray J for defamation over his years-long claims that they orchestrated the tape’s release.

Ray J accused Kim and Kris of running a RICO-level enterprise similar to convicted mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Ray J countersued in November, accusing them of violating a $6 million settlement reached in 2023.

That agreement bans all parties from discussing the tape publicly. Ray J is seeking $1 million dollars in damages and other relief from the court.

Kris Jenner has accused Ray J of “publicly terrorizing” her daughter for two decades in recent legal declarations filed with the court.

Norwood took to Instagram early Thursday with a powerful message supporting her son’s version of events. She shared a photo reading “Denying the truth doesn’t make it disappear” and followed with a lengthy caption.

She wrote, “Who did? After reading the declarations from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and reading their recent statements circulating, including reports published across multiple media outlets regarding the tape, I am no longer going to sit back and watch my son be ‘dogged’ on social media over this matter when @rayj and I, Kris and Kim, and many others know the truth. And Kris, momager, you say you did not orchestrate the commercial release of the tape. Then who did? I support @rayj and his journey to bring the truth forward. I have witnessed this journey for many years, and however long it takes, whether it becomes a long journey or a difficult battle, we will stay on that path until the voices that have distorted the truth are publicly revealed. And if that truth journey must continue all the way to the doorstep of God’s judgment, then so be it.”

Norwood signed her name to the caption to make absolutely clear she wrote those words herself.

She’s refusing to stay silent while her son faces constant criticism online over this situation. The mother is positioning herself as a witness to Ray J’s version of events and pledging to support him through whatever legal battles lie ahead.

Ray J’s legal team is expected to file additional motions in the coming weeks as both sides prepare for a potential trial.