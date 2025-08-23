Regina King Created Her Own Wine To Keep Late Son’s Spirit Alive

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Regina King created MianU wine as a tribute to her late son Ian Alexander Jr. and says she now embraces both joy and sorrow in her everyday life.

Regina King honored her late son and reshaped her outlook on life with a personal tribute that blends grief and growth through a wine label named in his memory.

The Oscar-winning actress opened up in a new Haute Living Los Angeles interview about how the loss of her only child, Ian Alexander Jr., has shifted her perspective. Ian died by suicide in January 2022 at age 26.

“Now, I understand that sadness and happiness can be happening at the same time,” King said. “I one thousand per cent live in the moment more. I don’t know if that’s something that just comes with time, or with pain, or with the pandemic – probably all of it. But I feel it.”

King, 54, has since launched MianU, an orange wine named in tribute to Ian. The name combines letters from both of their names—Regina and Ian. For her, it’s more than a business venture. It’s a way to keep her son present in her daily life.

“Every time I’m pouring a glass, I’m thinking of Ian,” she said. “I’m thinking of him 24/7 anyway, but always in this moment, I can see his face… His name is right there, in the middle of it all. He’ll never be forgotten. If you see me, you see Ian.”

The Jerry Maguire actress shared that the idea for MianU came during what she described as an “epiphany,” a moment when she realized she wanted Ian to remain part of her milestones.

“I’m surrounded by people talking about their children – engagements, weddings, new chapters,” King said. “I still love talking about Ian, I just don’t have the chance to create new memories in the way they do. But I’m not focused on that. This is my way of creating something new, together.”