Rich The Kid Signs Independent Record Deal With Rostrum Records

Dimitri Leslie Roger (aka Rich The Kid) has a new record label home. After spending time at the Universal Music Group-owned Interscope Records and Republic Records, Rich officially signed a million-dollar deal with Rostrum Records.
“Rich The Kid is a key voice of this generation and we’re very excited that he chose Rostrum as his new home,” says Benjy Grinberg, founder/president of Rostrum Records. “We look forward to amplifying his artistic vision and supporting his entrepreneurial ambitions.”
Grinberg adds, “This is the beginning of a new chapter for us at Rostrum as we continue to break barriers in the independent label landscape. We are thrilled to partner with BMG to release Rich’s upcoming music and further solidify his position as a leader in Hip Hop.”
Rostrum Records first launched in 2003. Since that time, the company released projects by Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller, Innanet James, Rockie Fresh, Mod Sun, 24Hrs, Problem, DC The Don, and other acts. The label reportedly garnered more than 2.3 billion global streams in 2020.
“I’m excited to work with Rostrum in this next chapter of life and music,” says Rich. “This is a partnership that will be vital to showing artists that they can be independent and still win on a mainstream level. With the help of Benjy, Jae, and the Rostrum team, we will take over the summer and everything after.”
Rich The Kid dropped his debut studio LP, The World Is Yours, in 2018 under the Interscope umbrella. That project peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Platinum certification from the RIAA. His album discography also includes 2019’s The World Is Yours 2 (Interscope) and 2020’s Boss Man (Republic).
Earlier this year, Rich released the Lucky 7 EP via Empire Distribution. The New York City-born, Atlanta-bred rapper also founded his own label, Rich Forever Music, in 2016. The Rich Forever roster has included Famous Dex, Jay Critch, YBN Almighty Jay, SipTee, and more.