Rick Ross Puts Lavish Mansion Up For Sale – “Big Dreams” Deserve Even “Bigger Address”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross listed his $6.5 million Florida mansion as part of a broader shift in his business strategy.

Rick Ross is parting ways with his sprawling South Florida estate, listing the luxury property in Landmark Ranch Estates for $6.5 million as he continues expanding his business portfolio.

The 14,000-square-foot mansion, located in the gated community of Southwest Ranches, features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a long list of high-end amenities.

Kimberly Knausz, who is handling the sale, describes the property as “Grandeur. Sophistication. THE BIGGEST kind of luxury. Because big dreams deserve an even bigger address.”

Built for both comfort and showmanship, the home includes marble flooring, a custom bar, a soundproof movie theater and a resort-style pool complete with a waterslide.

The primary suite offers a spa-style bathroom, a custom walk-in closet and a private sitting area.

A nine-car garage adds to the appeal, built to accommodate Ross’s extensive car collection. The estate sits on 2.3 acres in a private equestrian neighborhood known for attracting celebrities.

Ross originally bought the home from former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire for $3.5 million. Since then, he’s added a new roof and stamped his signature double-R logo into the driveway.

This Florida property is separate from Ross’s massive Georgia estate, dubbed the “Promise Land,” which includes 109 rooms and has served as a backdrop for major productions like “Coming 2 America” and his annual car show.

The sale comes as Ross continues to diversify his business ventures.

In 2025, he became a co-owner of BitFortune, a digital currency platform launched in partnership with Gamma.

He has also grown his Wingstop franchise portfolio to over 30 locations across the United States, generating millions in annual revenue.

In the health and beauty space, Ross launched “Smiles by Mario Montoya,” a dental brand focused on porcelain veneers. He also remains active in the cannabis industry through his Collins Avenue brand, with investments in both California and Michigan.

Ross’s decision to sell the Florida property is part of a broader strategy to streamline his real estate holdings while continuing to scale his business empire.