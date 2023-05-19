Rihanna Dares To Bare In Sensual Throwback Maternity Shoot  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rihanna reflected on her first pregnancy while gushing over her son RZA as she shared a stunning throwback shoot.

Rihanna is reminiscing on her first pregnancy with a sultry throwback photoshoot.

Days after her son with A$AP Rocky’s son, RZA, celebrated his first birthday, the superstar songstress took to Instagram to share a collection of images dating back to before she gave birth. The seven-photo carousel features a near-nude Rhianna posing in a pair of black bikini bottoms against a picturesque ocean backdrop.

Rihanna gushed about her son in the caption while reflecting on her first pregnancy. “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya t######,’” she penned in the caption.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” Rihanna continued. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me.”

She also teased more to come adding the hashtag “to be continued.” Check out Rihanna in the stunning maternity shoot below.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, as their son turned one, A$AP Rocky confirmed the couple named their baby boy after their favorite Wu-Tang Clan member: RZA Athelston Mayers.

He shared a series of images of Rhianna and RZA on Instagram to celebrate his first birthday. A$AP quoted Ol’ Dirty Bastard in the caption, writing, “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲.” He added, “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️”

The famous couple, currently expecting their second child, threw a Wu-Tang-themed party to celebrate RZA turning one on May 13. Wu-tang’s Ghostface shared an image from the party featuring baby RZA dressed as a baby Bobby Digital. He tagged Rihanna and A$AP Rocky alongside the little boy’s namesake and added a bunch of love heart emojis.