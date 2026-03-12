RIP Lord Sear: DJ Is Remembered As A Defining Voice Of Eminem’s Shade 45

Steve Watson – Lord Sear to the world – helped shape rap broadcasting through decades of radio dominance, hosting, artist collaborations and contributions to Hip-Hop

Lord Sear Dies At 53 Leaving A Lasting Mark On Hip-Hop Radio And Culture

Lord Sear Hip-Hop radio pillar died Wednesday at age 53 leaving behind a legacy tied to Eminem’s Shade 45 and the legendary Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show. The veteran DJ and radio personality, born Steve Watson, was confirmed dead March 11, although a cause of death has not been disclosed.

His instagram handle gave the following somber message:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us.

Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level.

Rest easy, Lord Sear. The culture will never forget you.

Shade 45, Eminem’s SiriusXM Hip-Hop channel, hosted Sear since its 2004 launch.

“WE ARE SAD TO REPORT THAT OUR DEAR FRIEND AND HOST, LORD SEAR HAS PASSED AWAY,” the station wrote on X. “SEAR WAS MORE THAN A VOICE ON THE RADIO – HE WAS A FORCE, A FRIEND, AND FAMILY TO SO MANY OF US! ”

Xzibit’s emotions could be felt on social media.

“Man!!!! Love you Sear. I don’t have the words. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Rest In Power,” the West Coast MC said.

A native of New York City, Lord Sear carved out his place as one of the most recognizable personalities in Hip-Hop radio through decades of dedication to the culture. Many first encountered him as the touring DJ for rapper Kurious, but his profile rose significantly when he became part of the influential Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show on Columbia University’s WKCR.

Initially contributing through beatboxing and helping coordinate guests, Sear eventually became an official co host. The program later gained historic recognition for spotlighting future superstars like Big L, Jay-Z, Nas and Wu Tang Clan before they became household names.

His reach extended well beyond radio. Over the years Sear worked with a range of respected artists including Beastie Boys, Big Pun, MF DOOM, The X-Ecutioners and Statik Selektah, contributing his voice and creative presence to various projects.

As an artist himself, he released the singles “Alcoholic Vibes / My Hindu Love” in 1997 and “Hello! (The Wake Up Call)” in 2000, adding another layer to his resume as both a personality and recording artist. He even teamed up with Jean Grae for a song called “Henn Rock Blues.”

His voice also reached audiences in unexpected spaces. Sear provided voice acting for the landmark video games Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto IV, further cementing his presence in pop culture beyond traditional Hip-Hop platforms.

During the satellite radio boom of the 2000s, Sear became widely known as co host of The All Out Show with Rude Jude on Shade 45, the Eminem-founded Hip-Hop channel on SiriusXM. Their chemistry helped define the station’s early identity and built a loyal following among listeners.

Up until his passing, Sear remained active on the airwaves through The Lord Sear Special, where he continued highlighting Hip-Hop music. He’d often DM AllHipHop as well with his offbeat brand of humor.

Lord Sear’s contributions remain woven into the soundscape of Hip-Hop history. Condolences to his family, friends and fans from all over the world.

Click here to listen to past Lord Sear content.