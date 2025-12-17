Roc Nation Accused Of Exploiting Bikini Models To Sell Megan Thee Stallion Swimwear

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s Roc Nation management faces lawsuits from two models over billboard ads allegedly violating their image use agreements.

Megan Thee Stallion is once again at the center of legal tension as two New York models filed lawsuits against Roc Nation for allegedly misusing their images on billboards promoting her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line.

Models Janelle Delacruz and Tonoia Wade claim the Jay-Z-backed

The company breached its contracts by using photos from an April 2025 shoot in outdoor ads across Los Angeles and three other cities.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, both women had signed agreements limiting the use of their images solely to social media platforms.

Delacruz was paid $5,000 for her participation, while Wade earned $8,700 plus agency fees.

Their lawsuits argue that Roc Nation “had a limited license to use plaintiff’s likeness from the April 30, 2025, photoshoot” and “knew that it did not have plaintiff’s consent” to display the images in billboard campaigns.

The legal filings accuse Roc Nation of breach of contract, false advertising and misappropriation of likeness. The models are seeking unspecified damages and claim the company was “unjustly enriched” by exceeding the agreed-upon terms.

Attorney Bassil Hamideh, who represents both women, told Billboard, “We take models’ rights very seriously. We consider Roc Nation’s unlawful conduct against our clients to be egregious.”

Although Megan Thee Stallion is not named as a defendant in either case, the lawsuits add to the growing list of legal entanglements surrounding her brand.

She recently won a defamation suit against blogger Milagro Gramz involving AI-generated deepfakes and online harassment.

Roc Nation has managed Megan’s career since 2019, a partnership that led to a long-running legal battle with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment, which was resolved in 2023.

The swimwear line at the center of the current dispute launched in May as part of Megan’s broader push into fashion and lifestyle branding.