EXCLUSIVE: Rod Wave Alleges Bribes, Botched Shows & Breaches In Blistering Reply In Fight Over $27M

Rod Wave challenged a $27 million lawsuit by accusing a promoter of contract breaches, failed shows and attempted bribes in a legal fight.

Rod Wave is pushing back hard in court, accusing concert promoter Grizzly Touring of bribery, mismanagement and contract violations in a heated dispute over $27 million tied to his 2024 “Last Lap” arena tour.

The Florida rapper filed a scathing legal response denying all liability and claiming Grizzly breached their agreement first. He alleges the promoter tried to coerce him into what he called “indentured servitude” through secret contract terms and failed tour logistics.

“Following a failed attempt by Grizzly’s parent company at bribing Rod Wave’s former agent with under-the-table payments to gain the exclusive right to Rod Wave’s next five tours, Grizzly’s lawsuit represents an improper effort to force Rod Wave to specifically perform a personal services contract for Grizzly against his will,” Rod Wave’s lawyer James G. Sammataro snarled.

At the center of the clash is a failed tour deal that Grizzly says left them holding the bag after Rod Wave canceled nine of 35 scheduled shows.

The promoter claims it advanced over $57 million to cover performance fees and production costs, only for the rapper to abandon nearly a third of the tour.

Grizzly asserts it guaranteed Rod Wave $40.25 million for the full tour and that he used a portion of the funds to purchase luxury properties and charter private flights.

The company is seeking damages, lost profits and a court order to block him from promoting future tours independently.

The promoter also accuses Rod Wave of violating an exclusivity clause by announcing new solo shows through his own company, Hit House Entertainment. Grizzly argues this move directly breached their agreement and undermined the tour.

Rod Wave’s legal team paints a different picture.

In his response, he claims Grizzly and its production partner, 360 Production, rescheduled shows without his approval, causing logistical chaos and damaging his brand. He says those decisions—not his actions—led to the tour’s collapse.

He also disputes the $27 million figure, arguing it’s inflated and not supported by the terms of their contract. According to his filing, he already earned nearly $30 million from the shows he completed and has no legal duty to return any unused advances.

Rod Wave further argues that the exclusivity and “right of first refusal” clauses are unenforceable under Florida law, especially since Grizzly allegedly failed to uphold its end of the deal.

The most serious allegation in his filing involves an alleged bribery attempt. Rod Wave claims Grizzly tried to insert unauthorized contract terms by offering his agent secret payments.

He says the maneuver failed, and the lawsuit is a retaliatory effort to trap him in a one-sided business arrangement.

He and Hit House Entertainment are now seeking to void the entire agreement and block any future obligations tied to the failed tour.