Roddy Ricch Reacts To Baby Mama Calling Him Out For Posting Photos Of Their Son With Autism

Roddy Ricch addressed his blended family in a response to the mother of his son.

On Monday (April 21), the West Coast lyricist posted a lengthy Instagram Story post in a direct response to his baby momma, Alexandra Kiser, tagging him in a Story post of her own about their son due to a photo shoot on April 20. In the post the woman shared, which featured a video of Ricch and their son—who appeared to be protesting the family photos—she went after “The Box” rapper by inferring he was making the Easter holiday about him and not their child.

“It’s his Easter too,” Kiser’s caption on screen read in part. “You must’ve forgot he was there.”

Ricch wasted no time addressing the shade thrown in his direction in the message he shared to his IG Story, in which he both provided context on the situation and pushed back on the backlash he was facing.

“This will be my first, last and only time discussing this matter,” Ricch wrote in the Story post.

He continued, “Yes I included my son in the photo shoot of my daughter’s first Easter and first time in LA.”

He also appeared to address the video his mother’s son shared, briefly referencing how his autism may have played a role in their interaction.

“No my son did not want to take pictures due to overstimulation,” he wrote. “Yes my son is autistic. No I do not love my son any less. Yes I’ve been ridiculed and slandered through social media. No, I do not feel I am obligated to explain myself to complete strangers.”

Before wishing his followers a happy Easter and signing off on the statement, Ricch unapologetically addressed the dynamic of his blended family.

“Yes I threw my son a birthday party yesterday with my entire family present,” he added. “No I I did not share the moment online because it was also the second time my kids were in the same setting. Yes I provided for both of my kids. No I don’t give a f### if you believe it. No I do not complain about my responsibilities. Yes, I am tired of this situation.”

Prior to their latest exchange on social media, Rich and Kiser wrapped up a bitter custody dispute over their son in May 2024, according to TMZ. In addition to agreeing to pay a $1,000 a month stipend to Kiser to help her get a vehicle, Ricch was also ordered to pay $8,000 a month in child support and the pair of parents also agreed to court mandated joint custody.

See the family photos Ricch shared of his daughter, Navy, in the post above.