Roy Ayers, the jazz-funk pioneer and “Godfather of Neo Soul,” leaves behind a timeless musical legacy that continues to inspire generations.

Roy Ayers, the legendary jazz vibraphonist and revered “Godfather of Neo Soul,” passed away on Tuesday (March 4), in New York City at the age of 84 after a long illness.

Born in Los Angeles in 1940, Ayers was introduced to the vibraphone at just five years old when jazz great Lionel Hampton gifted him a pair of mallets. His career spanned over six decades, beginning with his debut solo album, West Coast Vibes, in 1963.

In the early 1970s, Ayers formed his band, Roy Ayers Ubiquity, pioneering a fusion of jazz, funk, and soul. His 1976 classic, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” became one of his most iconic tracks, later sampled by Hip-Hop icons such as Brand Nubian, Dr. Dre, Pete Rock, J. Cole, and Tupac Shakur.

Reflecting on the song’s creation, the vibraphonist recalled the inspiration striking him spontaneously while recording at Jimi Hendrix’s New York studio.

“It was a beautiful, hot, sunny day and I just got this phrase in my head: ‘Everybody loves the sunshine,’” Ayers told The Guardian in 2017. “The song changed everything for me. It’s still the last song of my show. People always join in and it’s been sampled over 100 times, by everyone from Dr Dre to Pharrell Williams. It seems to capture every generation. Everybody loves the sunshine – except Dracula.”

Ayers played a pivotal role in shaping the acid jazz and neo-soul movements and influenced generations of artists across jazz, R&B, and Hip-Hop. His music continues to resonate, with samples appearing in the works of Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and countless others.

Roy Ayers’ family issued a statement announcing his passing on social media and confirming an event to celebrate his life.

“It is with great sadness the family of legendary vibraphonist Roy Ayers announce his passing on March 4th, 2025 in New York City,” the statement reads. “He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. A celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming.”

Following the announcement of his passing, musicians from across genres paid tribute to Roy Ayers’ enduring legacy.