Russ Drops “Chomp 2″ Album Featuring Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Jay Electronica & Many More

Russ has linked with some of the top rappers and producers in the game on his latest star-studded album, released last night.

Russ has returned with a 14-track album dripping with features from some of the top names in Hip-Hop.

“Chomp 2” sees Russ team up with rap legends including Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Jay Electronica, The Game, Big Sean, Wale, Joey Badass, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Lloyd Banks, Ghostface Killah, Papoose, Big K.R.I.T. and CyHi The Prynce.

The “Best On Earth” hitmaker announced the release of “Chomp 2” via Instagram. He teased a snippet from the track “Faith” featuring Jadakiss. Thanking the various artists who make up the star-studded tracklist Russ said:

“I just wanna say I’m extremely grateful for everyone who decided to be apart of this project,” the Georgia native wrote in the caption. “It was a dream of mine to pull this off and I did…independently…just texting and DM’ing shooting shots on a whim and thankfully everyone was down and killed it. CHOMP 2”

As well as his own productions talents, the project includes beats from the likes of Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, DJ Premier, Boi-1da, Statik Selektah, Bink!, Mr. Porter, and more.

Russ recently shared news of his successful year on Spotify after amassing more than 850 million streams from listeners in 178 countries.

“Indie,” Russ began, referring to his independent status as an artist. “No album since last January. Y’all are the best fans in the world and this is only Spotify 😰😰 I’m forever grateful for y’all. Swipe to see benefits of owning a catalogue. Song from 2016 my biggest song this year. 2022 we’re going crazy 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

“Chomp 2” comes on the heels of the success of Russ’s first “Chomp” EP released in November 2020.

Listen To “Chomp 2” From Russ Below.