Salt-N-Pepa Blast UMG Amid Legal Battle: “We Had To Sue Them”

In a new “Good Morning America” interview, Salt-N-Pepa spoke out against Universal Music Group for withholding their masters.

Salt-N-Pepa called out Universal Music Group on national television Monday (August 4), accusing the label of blocking their classic hits like “Push It” from streaming platforms and refusing to return ownership of their master recordings despite legal rights that should have kicked in after 35 years.

The Hip-Hop trailblazers, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, appeared on Good Morning America to explain why they filed a federal lawsuit against UMG in May.salt

They say the label is stonewalling their efforts to reclaim their early catalog, which includes genre-defining singles like “Shoop” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

“We have done all the things legally to get our copyrights back, but they’re just refusing. So, we had to sue them,” said James.

Filed Tuesday (May 19) in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the lawsuit hinges on Section 203 of the U.S. Copyright Act. That statute gives artists the right to terminate copyright transfers and regain control of their masters after 35 years. Salt-N-Pepa submitted formal termination notices in 2022.

UMG, however, argues the duo’s early recordings were “works made for hire” and that neither James nor Denton were named in the original contracts, making them ineligible to reclaim ownership.

The company has filed a motion to dismiss the case and declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.

Salt-N-Pepa Claims UMG “Holding Our Rights Hostage”

In the meantime, Salt-N-Pepa allege UMG retaliated by pulling their early albums from Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming services between May and July 2024, cutting off both revenue and exposure.

“We didn’t have that leverage,” Denton said, adding, “We didn’t have that knowledge. We didn’t have that control in the ’80s. And so to be held to a contract from 1985 and 40 years later is ridiculous.”

The lawsuit seeks actual damages that could exceed $1 million, punitive damages and a permanent injunction affirming their rights to the masters.

The pair said the legal battle is bigger than just their catalog—it’s about protecting artists’ rights and ensuring creators can reclaim their work after decades of industry control.

“They’re just holding our rights hostage,” James said.

When asked how they want to be remembered, Denton didn’t hesitate: “Those girls fight. They real. They fight for their rights, for our rights, for women rights. Nothing’s fake. What you see is what you get.” James added, “I want to inspire women. Inspire and encourage women to be themselves, to go for it, you know, and to not be afraid to knock down barriers in the workplace, in the world, whatever you’re doing, just be strong.”