Scarface’s son, who gave his legendary father a kidney, says the rapper is doing great as he recovers!

Hip-Hop veteran Scarface is recovering after receiving a kidney from his son Chris Jordan.

The former Geto Boys star, real name Brad Jordan, revealed earlier this year that he needed a new kidney after his battle with COVID-19 left him with kidney failure.

And now, after almost a year of regular dialysis treatment to keep him alive, Scarface, 50, is finally on the road to recovery, after his son came forward as a kidney donor.

Chris took to Instagram to share his reasons for becoming a living donor.

“Watching him[Scarface] ill because of kidney failure challenged my entire perspective on family relationships and the importance of being a support system to humanity. I decided to donate a kidney to my Father to help extend his life. This is also important because it’s a jump start to my upcoming initiative the Wayne C. Wilson Quality of Life Foundation,” Chris Jordan revealed. “My goal is to utilize the future foundation to spread the importance of organ donation within the black and brown communities.”

He also posted a video of himself wearing a medical gown while visiting his dad’s hospital room, with the rapper saying to him: “You saved my life, boy. I love you.”

Following the operations, J Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records, posted a picture of Chris and Scarface both giving a thumbs up to the camera, writing: “Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys. I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”