EXCLUSIVE: Sean Kingston Hemorrhaging Cash, Begs Judge to Let Him Perform

Sean Kingston is asking a federal judge to let him leave South Florida for one night in the summer so he can perform at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and start earning again after being convicted of wire fraud.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer filed a motion through his attorney requesting permission to travel for the June 20, 2025, show.

Kingston, born Kisean Anderson, has been under home detention since April following his conviction on six federal counts tied to a scheme that defrauded luxury retailers out of more than $1 million in goods.

“Mr. Anderson has not been able to produce income since being placed on home detention since most of his job offers include appearing at concerts outside of our district,” according to his lawyer Zeljka Bozanic. “Mr. Anderson is going through a difficult time as he is not able to work.”

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of conspiring to scam high-end vendors by leveraging his celebrity status.

Prosecutors say the pair convinced sellers of luxury cars, jewelry and electronics to hand over merchandise without upfront payment by sending fake wire transfer receipts and forged documents.

The items were never paid for. The 34-year-old was convicted on March 28 of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

He was released on bond on April 16 with conditions that include GPS monitoring and a restriction on leaving the Southern District of Florida.

His legal team argues that the Summerfest gig isn’t a nightclub appearance but a legitimate concert opportunity that could help him recover financially and fulfill a previously canceled booking.

“The appearance that Mr. Anderson is seeking permission to attend is not a club/bar appearance… it is more of a concert/festival setting,” Bozanic explained.

Kingston is offering to provide detailed travel plans and check in with his probation officer before and after the trip. The filing also notes he has not violated any bond conditions since his release.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 15, 2025.