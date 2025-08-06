Sheff G Gets Ready For Prison – “Everybody Makes Mistakes”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sheff G, who is getting ready to start a five-year bid, left a raw public message for his girl while preparing to serve time.

Sheff G is preparing to start his five-year prison sentence—one he caught after pleading guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges tied to violent gang activity in Brooklyn.

But before he starts his bid, the Brooklyn drill rapper let the world know where his heart was—with his girl.

“Throughout all our ups and downs I learned how to become a better man, you taught me and walk me through so many things in such a short time, I love you more than everything baby girl,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post alongside a photo of the two embracing.

“Everybody make mistakes in this world n I can’t believe I would be the one to make the mistake of losing you. You my heart, my other half, and I’ll do anything to see you happy and living, loving life,” the rapper said.

Sheff G, real name Michael Williams, was one of 32 people indicted in a massive 140-count gang case that linked the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways crews to a string of shootings between 2019 and 2023.

Prosecutors said he helped plan the violence and rewarded shooters with money and meals, including a steakhouse celebration after a 2020 hit left one man dead.

He was never accused of pulling the trigger himself, which helped him avoid the 20-year sentence prosecutors originally wanted.

Instead, Sheff G took a plea deal for five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. His formal sentencing date is still set for August 13, 2025, but he chose to surrender early.

During an interview with Fox 5’s Lisa Evers, Sheff G said he was mentally preparing to serve time and explained that, unfortunately, gang life was something that came naturally growing up in his neighborhood.

“That’s very hard to prepare for, but it’s like you build, and you build, and you put the right things in place and the right people in place, and you hope for the worse, I mean the best,” he told Fox 5.

Seventeen others named in the indictment have already pleaded guilty. Fourteen cases are still open—including one for Sheff G’s close friend and fellow rapper Sleepy Hallow.

Sheff G is expected to turn himself in on August 13 to start serving his sentence.