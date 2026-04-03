Sheff G Putting Prison Time To Good Use, Pursuing GED & College Education

Sheff G revealed he’s pursuing his GED and has plans for college plans while serving he serves his prison sentence.

Sheff G is using his time behind bars to build something bigger than himself, and he’s not keeping it quiet.

The rapper is serving five years in the joint for attempted murder and conspiracy charges.

During an exclusive interview with host Swaggy Sie on SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation, the Brooklyn drill rapper revealed he’s pursuing his GED and has already set his sights on college after that.

This isn’t just talk, either. He’s committed to stacking accomplishments and bringing them home to his team, one milestone at a time.

Staying connected while locked up takes real discipline, and Sheff G broke down exactly how he’s doing it.

Phone calls, visits, pictures, and videos keep him tapped in with his people and the streets. He’s not letting the prison walls disconnect him from what matters most.

“I’m tapping in with the peoples, with the family,” he explained. “I’m keeping my ear close to the street still. So, mentally, I’m here. I’m both places.”

That balance between inside and outside is what’s keeping him grounded.

The education push is where his real energy is focused, though. When asked what he’s doing to pass the time, Sheff G made it clear this is serious business.

“I’m getting my GED and I’m about to start college,” he said, and you could hear the determination in his voice. He’s the type who goes full force with anything he commits to, and education is no exception.

After the GED comes college, and after that, who knows what’s next. He’s building a track record of wins.

The interview also featured the world premiere of his new record “Him,” which dropped during the broadcast.

The Brooklyn rapper has been open about his prison experience, but this interview shows he’s channeling that into something productive.

His GED completion and college enrollment could also factor into sentence-reduction considerations, adding another layer to why he’s pushing so hard.

Either way, Sheff G is proving that time inside doesn’t have to mean time wasted.