Sheriff Warns Donald Trump Will Not Get Special Treatment At Fulton County Jail: “We Have A Mugshot Ready For You”

Donald Trump will be processed like any other detainee at Fulton County Jail, with the sheriff promising to take his mugshot.

Donald Trump has until noon on August 25 to surrender himself to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, where the sheriff promised to have a mugshot ready and waiting for him after the former President was indicted alongside 18 others for trying to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election in the state.

Despite being indicted on three previous occasions, Trump is yet to have a mugshot taken. However, the local sheriff says he will treat the former commander-in-chief just like any other detainee.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters. “It doesn’t matter your status. We have a mugshot ready for you.”

Donald Trump will have his mugshot taken when he’s arrested in Fulton County GA, says Sheriff Pat Labat. pic.twitter.com/lSixT9djyY — PocketCast News (@PocketCastNews) August 15, 2023

While so-called Donald Trump mugshots have circulated online following each indictment, they are all fakes. Even Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, has shared one.

On Tuesday (August 15), he posted a fake mugshot on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “This photo is AI Generated,” the reader-added context note reveals. “The random, meaningless text in the background is a characteristic of AI.”

#Indicted. Over 80 times. And now indictments handed down in Georgia for a racketeering conspiracy to steal the 2020 election. This is the once and future nominee of the Republican Party for President of the United States. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/waEpkscM9T — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, former Donald Trump adversary Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 Presidential election to Trump, said she felt a “great profound sadness” at the state of affairs.

However, she did let out a few laughs during her MSNBC interview Monday night (August 14) as news broke of the indictment.

“I didn’t think that [the appearance] would be under these circumstances,” she told Rachel Maddow with a laugh. “It’s hard to believe. I don’t feel any satisfaction.”

Donald Trump was indicted on 13 counts in Georgia, including racketeering and conspiracy. He now faces over 90 charges in total across four indictments.