“Sinners” Crushes NAACP Image Awards Competition With Michael B. Jordan Leading Charge

Michael B. Jordan secured dual NAACP Image Awards victories Saturday night, claiming both Actor and Entertainer honors for “Sinners.”

Michael B. Jordan claimed two major honors at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards ceremony, while Ryan Coogler’s horror film Sinners collected an impressive 13 trophies out of 18 nominations.

The Pasadena Civic Auditorium event saw Jordan take home both Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture and the coveted Entertainer of the Year award for his dual performance in the acclaimed thriller.

Miles Caton earned the Breakthrough Performance award while Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku secured Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress honors, respectively, for their roles in the Warner Brothers production.

Director Ryan Coogler swept multiple categories, including Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture, and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture, with the entire cast also receiving Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture recognition.

The film’s soundtrack also earned recognition during the ceremony, cementing Sinners as the night’s biggest winner ahead of the upcoming Academy Awards season.

Coogler delivered a powerful acceptance speech that resonated throughout the auditorium.

“Since our people been here over four centuries, there’s always been a lot of lies told about us. And a lie, no matter how powerful the person saying it is, is still a lie and the truth, no matter how little power the person saying it has, is still the truth, and the truth is y’all are loved, y’all are beautiful and y’all are powerful and mighty. And bless y’all. Thank y’all so much.”

Jordan used his Best Actor acceptance moment to honor his late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, delivering an emotional tribute that brought the crowd to their feet.

“Y’all really don’t understand how much this means to me, being here. I used to come here when I was a kid, when I was about 15 years old, sneaking in through the back as best I could,” Jordan said during his speech.

The actor continued his heartfelt remarks, adding: “This is a place where I always felt encouraged, always felt like I was being celebrated and nourished. You told me it was OK to keep going because I felt seen here, I felt comfortable, I felt the love. That’s why I love being here, and I love you guys so much.”

Jordan concluded his acceptance speech with a dedication that moved the entire ceremony: “And I was thinking about lead actor, and I was thinking about what lead actor meant to me, and, honestly, I’ve got to dedicate this award to Chadwick Boseman. I love being Black. I love y’all.”

The horror film’s success at the NAACP Image Awards positions it as a strong contender for the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony scheduled for March 15, 2026.