Skilla Baby Reacts To Male Fan Rubbing His Chest During Live Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Footage from one of rising Detroit rapper Skilla Baby’s recent performances has been circulating the internet. In the clip, one of Skilla’s supporters apparently crossed the line regarding fan interaction.

A video of Skilla Baby running through his “Bae” song at a show made its way to Instagram. At one point, a male fan in the crowd touches The Coldest album creator’s bare chest.

Skilla stopped performing to address the man. He said, “No disrespect towards you, bro. I don’t go that way… I appreciate you, bro. But I don’t do that.”

Projects such as 2019’s Push That S### Out Skilla helped introduce Skilla Baby to a wider audience. During a 2023 interview, Skilla spoke about women making up a large part of his fan base.

“I ain’t gon lie, everybody that come to my shows be like, ‘[Your] front row is full of girls!’ I thought that’s how everybody’s front row look,” Skilla Baby stated.

The recording artist born Trevon Gardner continued, “I don’t know where that came from though. I don’t get that part, I just be living my regular life.”

Skilla Baby released The Coldest on April 26, 2024. That project features Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Rob49, Mozzy, Flo Milli, Jeremih, DaBaby, and Polo G.