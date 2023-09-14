Snoop Dogg Admits His Fear Of Horses In Hilarious Interview With Tiffany Haddish 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Although he’s been in scenes with various wild animals, Snoop Dogg has never filmed a scene with a horse due to his fear of the animal.

Snoop Dogg has admitted he cannot stand being near horses and refuses to film with the animal over his fear of them.

He opened up about the phobia in a recent interview with Tiffany Haddish, which dropped on YouTube earlier this week. The show was filmed in 2020 but first aired on September 12.

During their chat, Tiffany Haddish revealed that she once dreamed of being a horse farmer, prompting the Death Row Records CEO’s admission.

“I’m scared of horses,” Snoop Dogg stated. “To this day Tiff. I don’t know why I’m just f###### scared of them.”

When Haddish expressed her shock, asking, “Are you serious?” Snoop Dogg replied, “I’m so serious.”

Snoop continued, “You ain’t never seen me in a scene with a horse. I done been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s###. N#### ain’t never been in a scene with a horse. N#### get that muthafucka away from me. I don’t know why.”

Haddish suggested that perhaps Snoop Dogg fell off a horse in his past life. “I think I may have been the Headless Horseman or some muthafuckin’ body.

The West Coast legend explained that his wife kept a horse for a few years, although he hilariously revealed he never ventured near the animal. “I ain’t finna go meet this n####, ‘cause I don’t f### with horses.”

Snoop Dogg then suggested starting with a smaller beast to cure his fear of horses.

“Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horse,” he added. “A little jackass or something I can learn how to be around you muthafuckas.”

However, Haddish suggested he try a pony rather than a donkey. “They kind of seem like a mix of rabbit and horse,” Haddish added as Snoop erupted with laughter.

Check out the episode below.

Snoop Dogg Admits His Fear of Horses