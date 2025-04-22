Snoop Dogg Alleges “Harassment” In $107M Death Row Court Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records asked a Texas court to toss Lydia Harris’ $107 million lawsuit accusing her of “a pattern of harassment.”

Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records are pushing back hard in a Texas courtroom, asking a judge to throw out Lydia Harris’ $107 million lawsuit over the label’s ownership, calling her claims “undeniably time-barred” and accusing her of dragging out a decades-old legal battle.

In a motion to dismiss filed by their legal team, attorneys argue Harris’ case is long past the statute of limitations, according to Digital Music News.

“Plaintiff’s claims are barred by the applicable statutes of limitations,” the filing states, citing the original 2005 judgment Harris is now trying to revive.

The motion also seeks to prevent Harris from bringing any future lawsuits against the label or its current owner.

Attorneys for Snoop and Death Row wrote that Harris is “a bad faith litigant” who “continued a pattern of harassment in California for years and has now shifted her harassment to a new forum in Texas.”

Harris, who was once married to Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, claims she helped launch the iconic Hip-Hop label in 1989 with a $1.5 million investment and served as its original vice president.

She argues she is owed millions in profits from a 2005 default judgment she won after Suge Knight’s legal team failed to comply with discovery rules in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In her latest lawsuit, Harris accuses Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, Universal Music Group, Interscope Records and Time Warner of “fraud on the court, civil conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and abuse of legal process.”

She alleges they concealed financial records, submitted misleading court filings and used bankruptcy as a tactic to dodge the judgment.

Snoop Dogg was named in the suit after acquiring Death Row Records in February 2022, a move Harris claims reignited her pursuit of the money she believes she’s owed.

Snoop Dogg On Acquiring Death Row Records

Harris is demanding “punitive damages, asset recovery, and a full accounting of Death Row’s finances.”

This legal clash is the latest chapter in a saga that began in 2002 when Harris first filed suit against Knight and Death Row.

According to her filings, the $107 million judgment she secured in 2005 has remained unpaid.

The court has not yet ruled on the motion to dismiss.