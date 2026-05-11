Snoop Dogg Delivers On Promise With Major Music Equipment Donation To Special Needs School

Snoop Dogg donated professional music equipment to Warringa Park School in Werribee, months after recording the song “Drip” with students.

Snoop Dogg made good on his promise to Warringa Park School in Werribee.

The Grammy-winning rapper donated professional music equipment, including microphones, stands and speakers, to the special needs school months after recording with students on their track “Drip.”

The donation came after Snoop Dogg visited the school last year when students reached out to him on Instagram.

During that visit, he spent time with each student and recorded a verse for their song, which was inspired by his classic “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

The students called the experience once-in-a-lifetime.

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“Last year when Snoop Dogg came to record his vocals on our song Drip, he said he wanted to donate some studio equipment to our school,” the school posted on social media. “True to his word, he followed through.”

The equipment donation gives the school’s music program a major upgrade. With professional-grade microphones and speakers, students now have access to tools used in real recording studios.

It’s the kind of gear that can transform a classroom into a legitimate creative space. Snoop Dogg’s generosity reflects his ongoing commitment to supporting music education.

The rapper has long been vocal about giving back to communities and supporting young artists. The “Drip” collaboration was released in May 2025 on the album 2025 by Radio On.