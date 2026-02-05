EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg, Edible Arrangements Hope To Freeze Heated Dispute Over Ice Cream

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg and Edible Arrangements agreed to court-ordered mediation talks to resolve their heated Swizzle trademark dispute.

Snoop Dogg and Edible Arrangements are taking their ice cream fight to the negotiation table. A federal judge ordered both sides into settlement talks over the “Swizzle” trademark war that’s been heating up for months.

Judge Sarah F. Russell put the brakes on almost everything in the Connecticut case. She’s keeping discovery on hold and giving Edible Arrangements and Bosslady Foods time to work things out without going the full distance.

Edible built up a whole family of “Swizzle” trademarks over 10 years.

They’ve got SWIZZLE, SWIZZLE BERRIES, SWIZZLE APPLES and more. Those marks include fruit cut into shapes and arranged like flowers, as well as fresh fruit with chocolate coatings.

Snoop Dogg’s company, Bosslady Foods, makes “Tropical Sherbet Swizzle” ice cream under his Happi Co. brand. Almost everyone in the world knows Hip-Hop culture and Snoop Dogg made the word “swizzle” famous.

Bosslady filed their federal case after a long back-and-forth with the USPTO over their “Tropical Sherbet Swizzle” trademark. The mark covers frozen desserts, ice cream bars and related products.

Bosslady started selling with that branding in July 2023.

But a trademark attorneyflagged potential confusion with Edible’s “Swizzle” registrations twice. The application was briefly abandoned, and Snoop’s name was approved in early 2025.

That’s when Edible ramped up its attacks, arguing that both companies’ dessert products reach the same customers and use the same “Swizzle” term.

Edible also sent demand letters in April and June 2025. They wanted Bosslady to drop the application, stop using the mark and phase out all Happi-branded “Swizzle” products within 90 days of any deal.

Bosslady hit back in federal court. They want a judge to declare their “Tropical Sherbet Swizzle” use doesn’t step on Edible’s marks. They’re also asking to cancel Edible’s registrations, claiming they’re generic and obtained fraudulently.

They say Edible has a pattern of bad-faith trademark enforcement designed to freeze out competition in the frozen-dessert market.

Both sides now see settlement potential. In a joint report, they asked for mediation before a magistrate judge and a stay of the case deadlines while they explore a deal.

Judge Russell ordered both parties to file a joint status report by April 3, 2026.