Snoop Dogg Moved To Tears On “The Voice” Stage In Dramatic Battle Round

Snoop Dogg broke down on “The Voice” after a duet performance left him emotional and torn between choosing two standout singers.

Snoop Dogg was brought to tears during his first Battle Round of Season 28 on NBC’s “The Voice” after a stirring duet left him emotionally overwhelmed.

The Hip-Hop icon and second-time coach watched as his team members Yoshihanaa and Natalia Albertini delivered a soulful take on Carole King’s classic “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” a song immortalized by Aretha Franklin.

The contestants, who were allowed to choose their own partners this season, turned the stage into a masterclass in vocal chemistry.

The performance hit Snoop Dogg hard.

“Y’all made me shed a tear,” he told the singers. “Lizzo gave you so much information, and y’all used it. I was crying because I can only keep one of y’all, and my heart is broke.”

The other coaches were just as moved. Niall Horan summed it up simply: “That’s why we watch the show.” Reba McEntire leaned toward Yoshihanaa for her vocal range, while Michael Bublé praised Natalia’s tone and control.

Faced with a tough decision, Snoop named Yoshihanaa the winner of the battle, citing her growth and stage presence.

But as Natalia prepared to exit, he hit his save button, refusing to let her walk away.

“That performance was so strong, so heartfelt,” he said. “She was too good to be on somebody else’s team and too good to go home.”

This is Snoop Dogg’s second season in the coach’s chair on “The Voice”. He previously guided Jeremy Beloate to the finale, where he placed fifth.

Before joining as a full-time coach, Snoop served as a Key Advisor in Season 20.

Season 28 of “The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.