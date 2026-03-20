Snoop Dogg Pulls Off Double Role & Taps Ray Vaughn, G. Perico For Thriller “Ten Til Midnight”

Snoop Dogg’s dropping a movie on March 27 and an album on April 10 as he attempts to take over 2026.

Snoop Dogg just locked in a cinematic takeover with back-to-back releases that’ll reshape his 2026 legacy.

The West Coast legend dropped the official trailer for his movie “Ten Til Midnight,” hitting theaters March 27, with a brand-new album arriving April 10 on Death Row Records.

This isn’t just another project cycle; it’s a full-scale return that’s got the culture buzzing. The movie stars West Coast rappers Ray Vaughn and G. Perico, as well as BLK ODYSSY and HITTAJ3.

Snoop is pulling off a Michael B. Jordan-like role in “Sinners,” where he plays two brothers: Ru Little and Do Wrong. The brothers take part in a high-stakes heist that goes wrong.

Directed by Luis De Pena and Yaslynn Rivera, the film showcases Snoop in intense action sequences that feel nothing like his previous acting work.

The album title mirrors the film, and that’s intentional. Snoop’s crafting a universe where both projects feed each other. March’s movie release builds momentum straight into April’s album launch.

Snoop’s locked in a deal with Netflix for the film’s streaming rights after the theatrical run.