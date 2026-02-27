Snoop Dogg Supergroup Claims They Were Defrauded By Partner

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s Mount Westmore supergroup countersued their former merchandising partner over alleged fraud and broken promises.

Snoop Dogg filed a countersuit against Westside Merchandising after the company claimed that Mount Westmore breached its contract.

The West Coast supergroup includes Ice Cube, E-40 and Too Short, who formed the collective in 2020 to capitalize on their combined star power.

The legal battle centers around merchandise sales and tour obligations that both sides say the other failed to honor.

Mount Westmore signed with Westside Merchandising instead of larger companies after promises about retail partnerships and revenue streams beyond concert sales.

Westside’s lawyer, John Fowler, told TMZ that the countersuit contains “falsehoods and fabrication” while accusing the rappers of defrauding his client out of $1.3 million.

The company originally sued the group in November 2024 for breach of contract.

According to court documents, Westside claimed Mount Westmore agreed to let them handle all merchandise for a planned 60-date tour.

The merchandising company said they paid over $1.3 million upfront but the rappers only performed a handful of shows instead of the full tour.

Mount Westmore’s countersuit alleges that Westside made false promises about their business capabilities to secure the licensing deal.

The group claims they were told about extensive retail partnerships that would generate significant revenue beyond traditional concert merchandise sales.

The rappers received accounting reports showing $808,000 in concert sales, $90,000 from retail stores, and $13,000 from e-commerce, according to the lawsuit.

However, they claim Westside failed to provide proper accounting and still owes hundreds of thousands in contractual payments.

The group alleges the merchandising company misrepresented their retail partnerships and failed to deliver on promised store placements.

The original lawsuit seeks damages for the cancelled tour dates and lost merchandise opportunities that Westside claims cost them millions. Both legal cases remain active in court, with no announced resolution timeline.

Mount Westmore released their debut album, Bad MFs, through MNRK Music Group and Def Jam Recordings in 2022.