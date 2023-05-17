Social Media Cracks Jokes On Gunna’s New Post-Testifying Body

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One fan said he “snitched” the weight off.

Fans are wondering if all of the recent backlash Gunna has received for taking the stand during the YSL RICO trial is resulting in his rapid weight loss. Others believe he is just hitting the gym on a new level.

Either way, the Atlanta rapper’s new image is turning heads and raising questions.

A new picture with a slim him has emerged online and the comments of the fans are brutal.

A recent photo of Gunna has surfaced online 👀 pic.twitter.com/iQXwCtTKAC — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 15, 2023

Casanova Turner wrote on Twitter, “Gunna done lost so much weight. And he definitely been in the gym since he can’t be in the streets.”

Gunna done lost so much weight. And he definitely been in the gym since he can’t be in the streets… — Casanova_turner (@TurnerCasanova) May 16, 2023

Just Got Dusted agreed, saying, “He ain’t trying to support Slime anymore. Looks like he has moved on.”

Gunna lost weight. He ain’t trying to support Slime anymore. Looks like he has moved on. — Gwendolyn (@justgotdusted) May 16, 2023

Fat Boy Mafia 7 said he “snitched the weight off.”

Many of the tweets are poking fun at the “Drip Too Hard” rapper, who took the stand last year and gave damning information in the headline-snatching YSL RICO trial.

Recently, AllHipHop.com mentioned that the artist is well aware of what people are saying about him and the rumors attached to his name. He even put it in a song.

“Heard the rumors said I’m packing up and flying out/We ain’t going nowhere I’m staying here, gone fight it out/I meant like f**k it/Let’s just give these n***as dark clouds/Been gone for months And I just keep seeing these dark clouds,” he rapped.

Not everyone believes he snitched the weight off or is redirecting his life since his hood pass has been revoked.

Twitter user T-Time simply thinks it looks great on him, saying, “Man I need to get on the Gunna weight loss plan.. Dude is ripped now.”

Man I need to get on the Gunna weight loss plan.. Dude is ripped now. — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) May 16, 2023

Some people just want things to go back to the way it was … asking him to just drop some new music.