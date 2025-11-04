Son Of Former Canadian PM Dragged Over R&B Video As Dad’s Affair With Katy Perry Heats Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Xavier Trudeau continues to draw criticism for his musical pursuits, as the 18-year-old R&B artist released his latest music video, “The Dive,” amid his father’s public relationship with pop superstar Katy Perry.

The newly minted adult, who performs under the stage name Xav, dropped the dramatic visual on Friday, showcasing him astride horses and behind the wheel of luxury sports cars.

The production also features a contemplative cameo from his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who appears to observe his son’s performance with paternal pride.

Viewers quickly flooded social media with harsh assessments of Xavier’s vocal abilities and the video’s theatrical presentation.

The timing of the release coincides with heightened public interest in the Trudeau family following Justin’s confirmed romance with Katy Perry.

The pair made their relationship official at Paris’s Crazy Horse venue on October 25, celebrating Perry’s 41st birthday after months of speculation about their connection.

Xavier launched his music career in February with debut single “Til The Nights Done,” marking his transition from political family member to aspiring R&B performer who wants to be as big as Drake.

The teenager previously explained his motivation for pursuing music over politics during a February interview with the Brandon Gonez Show.

“As I got older, I started realizing, like, this is fun, this is cool, but this isn’t me. I’m not the one who did this for myself,” Xavier stated. “This is all because of my dad and what he’s accomplished – and I’ve so much respect for what he’s done, but I want to create what I want to create.”

Despite the mixed reception, Justin Trudeau has publicly supported his son’s artistic endeavors, promoting “The Dive” on his social media platforms in recent months.

Xavier’s entry into the entertainment industry comes as his father navigates a new chapter following his August 2023 separation from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau after 18 years of marriage.

The former couple shares Xavier and two other children: 16-year-old Ella-Grace and 11-year-old Hadrien.